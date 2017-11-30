Casey's Celebrates 2,000th Store Milestone

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. welcomed its first customers at its 2,000th convenience store on Nov. 30.

The milestone store threw open its doors at 490 West 9th St. in Russellville, Ky.

The 4,600-square-foot store is open 5 a.m. to 12 a.m. seven days a week. Inside offerings include the retailer's made-from-scratch pizza, fresh sub sandwich station, bakery items, and beverage fountain and coffee stations.

At the forecourt, the latest Casey's location features six pump island with a selection of fuel types.

"We are excited to open our 2,000th store," said Terry Handley, president and CEO. "Reaching this milestone is a testament to the company's consistent story of growth over time, and we look forward to expanding the Casey's brand into the future."

A two-day grand opening event at the Russellville Casey's is scheduled for Dec. 15 and 16. The retailer will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 15, followed by Cookies with Santa from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Ankeny-based Casey's General Stores operates 2,000 convenience stores in 15 states throughout the Midwest. It is currently the fourth largest convenience store chain, and the fifth largest pizza chain in the United States.