Casey's Continues to Build a Robust & Diverse Leadership Team

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. made several personnel moves as it pushes forward with its strategic plan.

Larry Carroll and Jaime Robles recently joined the company's leadership team in vice president roles.

As vice president, Asset Protection, Carroll's primary responsibility is to build out Casey's asset protection strategy from loss prevention to compliance to risk management. He brings more than 30 years of experience in asset protection and operations to the role.

Prior to joining Casey's, Carroll was most recently vice president, Asset Protection, Inventory Analytics and Compliance at 99 Cents Only Stores in California. Before 99 cents, he served in progressive asset protection and loss prevention roles at Beverages and More, Save Mart Supermarkets and Albertsons.

Robles is leading Casey's new procurement function as vice president, Procurement, bringing with him 18 years of experience.

He most recently served as a strategic sourcing consultant for Walmart. Prior to consulting with Walmart, Robles served for four years as the vice president of procurement and strategic sourcing at General Electric and worked at Philips Electronics for a decade where he completed his time as the senior director of procurement for the entire organization.

He began his career as a purchasing manager at 7-Eleven in Mexico.

In addition, Nan Thomae joined the company as vice president, Human Resources – Field Operations in June and oversees all human resources support for Ankeny-based Casey's 2,200-plus stores across 16 states and distribution centers.

She joined Casey's after four years at Tractor Supply in human resources business partner leadership roles. Thomae has been in retail most of her career including time with Shopko, Federated Department Stores and Target Corp.

Later this month, Carrie Stojack will come on board when she begins her role as vice president, Guest Insights on Aug. 31. She has led guest insights both as a business leader and as a research expert across a number of industries including casual dining, convenience, quick-service restaurants, software, and media companies.

Most recently, Stojack served as the vice president of consumer insights at Dine Brands.

Casey's also promoted Sherri Hart to vice president, Total Rewards. In this role, she provides leadership for Compensation, Benefits, Wellness, Leaves & Accommodations, Payroll & HRIS. Hart joined Casey's in April of 2019 after more than 21 years with Principal Financial.

Ankeny-based Casey's General Stores operates more than 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states.