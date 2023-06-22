Casey's Dishes Up Thin Crust Pizza

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. is giving pizza fans an all-new way to enjoy their favorite pies with the debut of its signature thin crust pizza. Cut party-style, it is now available as a crust option for single-topping, specialty and breakfast pizzas.

Baked to a crispy finish, Casey's signature thin crust has a touch of sea salt that makes for a light, fulfilling eating experience that allows the toppings to shine, according to the company.

"For years, Casey's pizza has earned an incredibly passionate fan following and our guests know that they can always get a delicious, fast and easy meal at Casey's," said Casey's Chief Merchandising Officer Tom Brennan. "Our guests have loved our signature pizzas for years, so we're excited to give them a new thin crust twist on their favorite pizzas. Whether you're a thin-cruster or love our original Casey's crust, we welcome all pizza fans to the table to enjoy a slice."

As with all Casey's pizzas, the new signature thin crust's flavor matches the original crust recipe that fans expect from the convenience store chain, which is also the fifth-largest pizza chain in the country.

Casey's "iconic" pizza offering gives it more flexibility in meeting consumer needs regardless of the time of day and contributes to the company's overall success, Brennan shared recently during the Convenience Store News 2023 Convenience Foodservice Exchange.Its use of fresh, quality ingredients for its handmade-from-scratch pizzas is also a differentiator.

"We take a lot of pride in the quality that we deliver every single day," Brennan said. "We will not compromise on that quality."

Ankeny-based Casey's operates 2,521 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.