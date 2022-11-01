Casey's Expands Alternative Fuel Offerings

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. is further expanding its alternative fuel options in response to evolving guest needs and as part of its environmental stewardship efforts.

In addition to offering biofuel alternatives, Casey's recently added its 11th Tesla Supercharger at its Urbana, Ill., convenience store.

"At Casey's, we strive to build a sustainable future for our team members, guests and the communities in which we live and work," said Casey's President and CEO Darren Rebelez. "As part of our environmental stewardship efforts, we are exploring a number of ways to provide our guests with more lower carbon fuel options, including biofuels and EV charging stations."

Over the last year, the number of chargers at Casey's stores has more than doubled as the retailer responded to consumer demand for alternative fuel options. Along with the new Tesla Supercharger, Casey's has 134 electric vehicle (EV) chargers at 28 locations across the Midwest and the South. These locations are all equipped with DC fast charging, while select sites offer level 2 charging in addition to multiple plug options.

Casey's plans to add more EV chargers in 2023, the company reported.

To support these EV-related efforts, Casey's is building partnerships with local and national organizations, such as Electrify America and EV manufacturers, and has participated in grant opportunities with local utilities, including MidAmerican Energy in Iowa and Omaha Public Power District in Nebraska.

These partnerships enable Casey's to guide its long-term strategic planning to align with evolving trends in EV technologies as consumer demand increases, according to the retailer.

In addition to EV chargers, Casey's:

Offers higher ethanol and biodiesel fuel blends across its network;

Works to minimize the environmental impact of its operations and improve sustainability practices across the organization. Earlier in 2022, the retailer launched its first energy and carbon assessment to collect data on its energy use and associated greenhouse gas emissions; and

Operationalized its solar array to help power its newest distribution center in Joplin, Mo., with approximately 14 percent of its energy use coming from the solar array.

Casey's 20232 environmental, social and governance report is available here.

Ankeny-based Casey's General Stores operates more than 2,400 convenience stores in 16 states.