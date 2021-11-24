Casey's Extends Longstanding Partnership With Racing Team

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores will return as the primary partner of Brian Brown Racing starting next year, kicking off an extended multi-year extension of the entities' partnership.

The 2022 agreement marks 10 years as partners.

"Casey's is excited to continue working with our long-time racing partner, Brian Brown, and congratulate him and his team on a great 2021 season," said Megan Elfers, vice president of marketing for Casey's. "Motorsports, including sprint car racing, is a passion point for Casey's, our team members and guests. Nothing goes better with cheering on Brian than Casey's handmade, delicious pizza and other snack and drinks from our stores. We're looking forward to a big racing season next year!"

Brian Brown Racing is a professional winged sprint car team based in Grain Valley, Mo. Owner and driver Brian Brown has amassed more than 120 feature victories and three track championships at the famed Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, since the team was created in 2008.

The driver has accumulated more than 85 feature triumphs during the last decade of the partnership with Casey's.

"I'm very excited. The first time I drove for them was in 2003 and 2004 with Lonnie Parsons. We've been with Casey's with Brian Brown Racing since 2012. To have them be a part of our team for 10-plus years is kind of unheard of in our sport, but is something we are very, very proud of," said Brown. "We're very excited to continue to represent their 2,300-plus stores and all of their employees. There's lots of new and exciting things going on with Casey's, including new products. It's awesome to represent them on the track."

Ankeny-based Casey's operates more than 2,300 convenience stores.