Casey's First-Ever Rewards Program Goes Live

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's Rewards made its debut on Jan. 7.

The loyalty program is the first for Casey's General Stores Inc. It allows customers across its 16-state footprint to earn points on purchases and redeem for them Casey's Cash and fuel discounts.

Moving beyond the typical loyalty program, Casey's Rewards also allows members to turn points into a donation to local schools under its Cash for Classrooms feature.

With Casey's Rewards members earn and track points on eligible purchases, any way they shop at: in-store, online, at the pump, or over the phone. After earning 250 points, members can redeem them in a variety of ways, including converting points into Casey's Cash, which can be used to pay for items inside the store, redeem points for fuel discounts, or turn points into a donation to a local school of their choice, according to the company.

"We're so happy to make Casey's Rewards available to our guests and even more excited about the good we'll be able to do together in our communities," said Chris Jones, chief marketing officer and senior vice president, Casey's General Stores. "In addition to the benefits of special offers and earning points, the school donations that guests choose will have a far-reaching impact across the country."

Members will earn 10 points for every full $1 spent on eligible purchases in-store, online or over the phone. At the pump, guests will earn five points for every full gallon of fuel purchased. In addition, for every 10 large pizzas purchased, members will get one free.

To mark the launch of Casey's Rewards, the convenience retailer is giving more than $50,000 in donations toward local schools.

"Being rooted in the communities that we call home has been a pillar for Casey's since day one. With the launch of Casey's Rewards, we're thrilled to be getting our guests involved in directing donations to schools through Cash for Classrooms, and our additional donation of over $50,000 to schools will help kick things off," Jones said.

Casey's is giving an initial donation to 16 schools — one in each of the states where it operates — as part of the launch.

When customers sign up for Casey's Rewards, they'll be able to select a local school they'd like to support through Cash for Classrooms. Those schools will be eligible for a chance to receive up to $5,000 and a pizza celebration. In order for guests to help their school earn an initial donation from Casey's, they must select their preferred school in Casey's Rewards by Feb. 14.

Ankeny-based Casey's operates more than 2,100 c-stores.