Casey's First Store in Michigan Open for Business

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey’s General Stores Inc. began welcoming customers at its first Michigan convenience store on April 13.

Located at 3781 M-140 in Watervliet, the 4,500-square-foot store is open 24 hours, features a six-pump fueling station, and offers Casey’s famous made-from-scratch pizza, fresh subs, bakery items, a full-service coffee station and more.

"We are very excited about opening our first store in Michigan. I believe Watervliet is an ideal community for us," said Terry Handley, president and CEO of Casey’s General Stores.

A two-day Grand Opening event will be held Friday and Saturday, April 20 and 21, to celebrate the inaugural Michigan store. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held April 20 at 10 a.m.

Michigan marks the 16th state of operation for Casey’s, with plans for additional locations in the future, the company reported.

Based in Ankeny, Casey's operates more than 2,000 convenience stores in 16 states throughout the Midwest.