Casey's General Stores Acquires Fantasy Convenience Chain

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. grew its footprint in the Omaha, Neb., metro area with the acquisition of the Fantasy's Convenience c-store chain and its Ride the Wave car washes.

The convenience retailer plans to perform significant remodels at all nine of the acquired stores, enabling them to offer pizza, made-to-order sandwiches, doughnuts and other freshly prepared food items.

"The acquisition of the Fantasy's chain is an excellent fit to our existing store base and will expand our presence in the greater Omaha market," said Terry Handley, president and CEO of Casey's General Stores. "They are a very well established and managed chain, and we are excited to welcome the Fantasy's employees to the Casey's family."

Casey's will continue to use the Ride the Wave brand at the car washes, which feature touchless tunnel systems.

"We are very grateful to our loyal customers that we had the pleasure of serving since 1989. We know they, along with our hard working employees, are in great hands with Casey's," said Karen Shramek, president of Fantasy's Inc. "We are excited that Casey's will continue to use the 'Ride the Wave' car wash branding and that our customers will continue to receive the great service they have come to expect from our stores. In addition, they will soon be able to enjoy Casey's delicious made-from-scratch pizza as well."

Casey's operates more than 2,100 stores in 16 states.