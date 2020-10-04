Casey's General Stores Plans Non-Fuel Store Format

ANKENY, Iowa — Already well known for its pizza program, Casey's General Stores Inc. is going all-in on food at a new store it plans to open in West Des Moines.

Located near Eighth Street and Ashworth Road, the site will not sell fuel, reported the Business Record.

"This is a new concept for us," said Cory Bloom, real estate store development associate for Casey's, during an April 6 city development and planning subcommittee meeting. "We want to serve neighborhoods."

The planned store would occupy approximately 2,800 square feet, or 40 percent smaller than a typical Casey's, and operate from 5 or 6 a.m. to 10 or 11 p.m. daily.

The convenience store operator has not developed a timeline for the store's construction or opening, according to Communications Director Katie Petru. She noted that Casey's three-year strategic plan includes the development of similar stores.

"We are always looking at how our business can evolve to conveniently provide what our guests want," Petru said. "Our future plans include non-fuel stores as a different format to meet the needs of the community."

A traffic study will be carried out prior to construction of the new store. Without fuel, the retailer expects approximately 30 percent less traffic than a typical Casey's, with fewer large trucks transporting goods.

Ankeny-based Casey's operates 2,193 convenience stores in 16 states.