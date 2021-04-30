Casey's, GetGo Among C-store Retailers Holding Hiring Days

ANKENY, Iowa and PITTSBURGH — Convenience store retailers across the country are looking to add to their associate and employee count via hiring campaigns. Among them are Casey's General Stores and GetGo Café + Market.

Casey's is aiming to fill 5,000 positions across its network of 2,300 convenience stores during the "Here For Good" Hiring Day.

On May 13, Casey's locations will conduct open interviews from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Both part-time and full-time positions are open. The operator is seeking new team members across all areas, from distribution center and truck drivers and leadership roles to positions in its store support center in Ankeny.

"It's a great time to join the Casey's team — we are growing which means opportunities for our team members to develop and build a career here," Casey's Chief Human Resources Officer Chad Frazell said. "Plus, the summer season is the perfect time to pick up a flexible job with hours that can work around your schedule. Casey's is a place where you know the people visiting your store each day and enjoy being of service to our guests and communities."

Interested applicants can apply for positions online, text "TEAM" to 227397 or visit a Casey's during the hiring event. Interviews will not be scheduled in advance. Instead, a sign-in will be set up at each location where candidates can provide contact information and return to allow for safe, social distancing, the company said.

Based in Ankeny, Casey's operates in 16 states. It is the fourth largest convenience retailer and fifth largest pizza chain in the United States.