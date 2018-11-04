Casey's Hires New Chief Marketing Officer to Lead Digital Engagement Program

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. has hired Chris Jones in the newly created position of chief marketing officer.

In this role, Jones will oversee Casey's marketing, advertising, foodservice and digital activities, among other duties.

"We're excited to add Chris to our team to help us drive our newly announced value creation plan," said Casey's President and CEO Terry Handley. "Chris brings 27 years of marketing, brand strategy, and digital engagement expertise that will help us execute against our plan and support our future growth."

Previously, Jones held leadership or executive roles at Mars Inc. and Athene USA (formerly Aviva USA). He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Marketing at Kum & Go, where he championed brand and customer experience initiatives, as well as the creation, implementation and development of the convenience store operator's first customer loyalty program.

The new role is part of Casey's value creation plan, which Casey's announced in March after significant shareholders pushed for a strategic review of the company, as CSNews Online reported.

The c-store chain is following a roadmap to drive store growth and increase company value through its fiscal year 2021, according to Handley. The goal is to use its track record of successful programs as a foundation.

By 2021, Casey's expects the combined components of the value creation plan to drive growth in: same-store fuel gallons of at least 4 percent, same-store sales in grocery and other merchandise of at least 6 percent, and same-store sales in prepared food and fountain of at least 10 percent.

Ankeny-based Casey's General Stores operates more than 2,000 convenience stores in 15 states.