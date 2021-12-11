Casey's Honored for Gender Parity on Its Corporate Board

ANKENY, Iowa — The Women's Forum of New York recognized Casey's General Stores Inc. for the gender balance of its board at the forum's sixth biennial "Breakfast of Corporate Champions" (BCC) event.

Half of Casey's board seats are held by women.

"At Casey's, we are committed to gender balance and diversity and are honored to be recognized for the women representation we have on our Board of Directors," said Darren Rebelez, Casey's president and CEO. "We also recognize that there is still work to be done and we challenge leaders to continue advancing gender balance and diversity throughout their organizations."

Casey's is being recognized for the critical role of its leadership in accelerating change to help make gender equity a business priority, and for driving intent to action. The convenience store chain was previously recognized by 50/50 Women on Boards for its gender-balanced board.

"We salute Casey's for their impressive success to achieve greater gender balance in their corporate boardroom," said BCC founder and chair Janice Reals Ellig, CEO, The Ellig Group. "As part of the Women's Forum of New York's ongoing 'Corporate Board Initiative' we're proud to honor Casey's as an important member of the 2021 class of Corporate Champions who are determined to lead the way."

The Women's Forum is honoring 243 companies from the S&P 500 and FORTUNE 1000 that have achieved 35 percent or greater female representation on their corporate boards. From 2011 to 2021, all "Corporate Champion" honored companies have exceeded the national average of board seats held by women.

Ankeny-based Casey's operates more than 2,300 convenience stores.