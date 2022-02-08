Casey's Implementing New Technology to Optimize Fuel Supply

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's launched software company Gravitate's AI-powered Best Buy & Dispatch solution across its network in late January. It will optimize fuel supply for all locations, dispatch more than 100 Casey's trucks and manage outside carriers.

Integrating Gravitate was a strategic move for the retailer.

"We went through a thorough market assessment to find an integrated supply optimization and dispatch solution," said Nathaniel Doddridge, vice president of fuel at Casey's. "Gravitate provided the most extensive solution and, by far, the most sophisticated. from supply management to best buy, dispatch and in-cab, their software is smart, effective and easy to use."

The Best Buy & Dispatch solution is designed to enhance productivity and utilization. Through automated order creation and route optimization, it can increase the productivity of dispatchers by up to 40 percent, according to Gravitate. It also leverages supply optimization technology to help Casey's improve fuel supply decisions and minimize the laid-in cost of fuel across its complex network.

"Our teams worked closely together during the implementation, with the Casey's fuel and logistics teams providing detailed feedback on features and the user experience. As such, the In-cab application and dispatch board sets their drivers and dispatchers up for success," said Tom Hunt, Gravitate account executive. "Gravitate is driver tested and driver approved."

Ankeny-based Casey's is the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.