Casey's Implements New Foodservice Technology Solutions

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. is upgrading its foodservice program with two new technology solutions that will streamline operations and add convenience to the ordering process.

The convenience store operator partnered with Jolt to implement a digital food label content distribution and printing platform across its network. The digital food labeling system generates printed labels on demand, eliminating inventory management for dozens of pre-printed label SKUs, while the label content distribution platform manages label changes at the distribution center or corporate level, automatically updating labels across all stores without the costs of pre-printed label inventory.

"Jolt's digital labeling system has transformed the labeling process in our kitchens as we continue to modernize operations. It allows us to quickly and efficiently adapt to any recipe or label changes, helping us to simplify the operation of our kitchens for our hardworking team members," said Brad Haga, senior vice president, prepared food and dispensed beverage, Casey's. "Working with Jolt has been fantastic — they're a valued partner in our pursuit of efficiency and growth."

The flexibility of Jolt's label content design and distribution technology enables large foodservice providers to quickly respond to changing recipes, nutrition facts and FDA requirements, the company said.

"Working with Casey's to deliver and install over 2,500 label printing stations in under 11 weeks was amazing. We couldn't have asked for a better partner, and look forward to future collaboration on technology that makes their operation even more efficient," said Jolt CEO Josh Bird.

Casey's also launched a system-wide rollout of AVA (Automated Voice Assistant), a conversational artificial intelligence voice ordering system powered by SYNQ3 Restaurant Solutions' SYNQ Voice technology. AVA enhances the ordering experience for customers by answering every call, providing convenient reorder options and processing new orders in a natural conversational interaction.

The c-store chain first initiated a test with SYNQ3 in late 2022 to align with its three-year strategic plan to accelerate the off-premise food business and enhance operational efficiency.

"We are excited to partner with SYNQ3 to give our team members more time to focus on our guests and operating our stores," said Sanjeev Satturu, chief information officer at Casey's. "We are committed to reducing friction on our guests and team members by leveraging technology to simplify and streamline the ordering experience."

Casey's team members benefit from the streamlined operational execution that allows them to focus on fulfilling orders and serving guests in stores, according to the company.

"Casey's is a brand synonymous with visionary leadership. Their commitment to customer satisfaction and quality service is inspiring," said SYNQ3 CEO Steve Bigari. "Their forward-thinking leadership and dedication to lead with innovative technologies will revolutionize off-premise order-taking and continue to reinforce Casey's as an industry trailblazer."

Ankeny-based Casey's operates more than 2,500 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. It is No. 3 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.