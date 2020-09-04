Casey's Introduces Contactless Purchasing Options

ANKENY, Iowa — In the midst of uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, Casey's General Stores is taking steps to reduce contact to keep its customers and their families, and its team members safer.

The Midwest convenience store retailer is introducing a few ways to make it faster and safer to get Casey's products, including:

Contactless Delivery

For customers who prefer a no-contact delivery experience, they can request the service online, in the mobile app or by calling ahead. Here's how it works:

If ordering online or in the app, customers choose Pay Online and enter "No Contact" in the delivery instructions at checkout.

To order by phone, customers just let the Casey's team member know they'd like no-contact delivery and pay over the phone.

When the driver arrives with a delivery, they will place the order in a clean location right at the customer’s doorstep and knock. Then, the driver will move to a safe distance while the customer retrieves the order.

Customers can also add a delivery tip when placing an order to skip handling cash at the door.

Pay Ahead for Carryout

For customers who would rather pick up their pizza, there are options for no-contact carryout. When a customer orders online or with the Casey's app, they can choose Pay Online at checkout to use a credit card, debit card, gift card or Casey's Cash balance. They can also pay over the phone if they call the store to order.

"Once you arrive at the store you can grab your order and head right out the door. No need for unnecessary interactions or handling of cash at the register," the company stated.

Low-Contact Checkout

For customers shopping in-store, Casey's made some adjustments to keep contact to a minimum. For example, to reduce contact at checkout, the retailer suggests paying with Apple Pay, Google Pay or a credit card to keep cash handling to a minimum.

Casey's has also shifted its store hours, opening at 6 a.m. and closing at 10 p.m. Many are reserving 8 to 9 a.m. for shoppers who are at risk for illness, including guests over the age of 60, pregnant women, or those with underlying health conditions. For up-to-date store hours, click here.

Ankeny-based Casey's operates 2,193 convenience stores in 16 states.