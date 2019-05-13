Casey's Introduces Fuel Management Program for Fleets

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Store launched Casey's Business Mastercard, a fleet management and fuel incentive program for fleets consisting of two or more vehicles and over-the-road drivers.

It caters to Casey's customer base, which is typically in the two-to-five or five-to-ten vehicle range, reported Work Truck Online.

According to Casey's, smaller companies tend to be excluded from fleet programs, which are generally contracted by usage or number of gallons per period, as they will not qualify for the incentive programs or the resulting data and information.

"We designed the Casey's Business Mastercard as more of a fuel management program rather than just a fuel card for fleets," said Nathaniel Doddridge, Casey's director of fuels. "In addition to great fuel incentives, it also helps the fleet managers or owners, and over-the-road drivers, by providing detailed reporting, individual spending controls, and the convenience of being able to use it any of the 175,000 fueling locations in the U.S. that accept Mastercard."

Casey's Business Mastercard lets users set individual card usage and spending limits by day, week or month; add or delete ID numbers; and limit company gas cards to business use, adding purchase restrictions during non-business hours.

Security features include the ability to set prompts to ask for vehicle or driver number prior to making a purchase with the card; shut off lost or stolen cards at any time; and securely access transaction data, fleet card and driver ID information 24/7 online.

The program also enables savings of up to 6 cents in rebates per gallon on commercial fuel purchases at any Casey's location.

The ability to use Casey's Business Mastercard at any fueling location where Mastercard is accepted is part of Casey's effort to be the ultimate one-and-done fuel card, according to the company.

"We realize that heavy-duty vehicles need more space than some of our locations offer, and we wanted to ensure that that growing part of our customer base would be happy with the new program," Doddridge added.

Ankeny-based Casey's operates more than 2,100 stores in 16 states.