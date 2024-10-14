Casey's Invests in Efforts to Connect Water Trails in Iowa

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. donated $1 million to the ICON Water Trails to help efforts to connect 150 miles of water trails across the Des Moines region.

With the donation, Casey's gains naming rights for a future overlook at ICON's Center Street site. The convenience retailer joins dozens of others from the greater Des Moines business community who have backed the quality-of-life initiative.

"At Casey's, we are here to help make our communities great places to live, work, play and explore. Central Iowa is full of unexpected outdoor recreation benefits, and we are proud to be part of ICON Water Trails through our support of the Center Street site," said Casey's President and CEO Darren Rebelez.

To date, ICON has secured more than $99 million in funding, including $31.5 million from the private sector.