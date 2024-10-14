Casey's Invests in Efforts to Connect Water Trails in Iowa
ICON's priorities of on-water safety, environmental conservation, economic development, workforce and tourism attraction, and access to recreation support thriving communities to live, work and play. Its footprint includes 12 jurisdictions and boasts 15 sites to date, with several more slated to come online in the next year.
"We are incredibly grateful to Casey's and its dedication to our community, its employees and customers, who all benefit from ICON and its amenities," said Stephanie Oppel, executive director of ICON Water Trails. "The private sector in our region is truly exceptional, and it's because of partners like Casey's that we're able to bring this project to fruition."
ICON Water Trails is a regionally inclusive recreational confluence connecting culture, conservation and adventure by empowering are waterways. When complete, ICON will connect 50-plus access points across 150 miles of rivers and creeks in Central Iowa.