Casey's Invests in Efforts to Connect Water Trails in Iowa

The retailer donates $1 million and is granted naming rights for a future overlook in Des Moines.
Melissa Kress
A future scenic overlook over a river in Des Moines

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. donated $1 million to the ICON Water Trails to help efforts to connect 150 miles of water trails across the Des Moines region.

With the donation, Casey's gains naming rights for a future overlook at ICON's Center Street site. The convenience retailer joins dozens of others from the greater Des Moines business community who have backed the quality-of-life initiative.

"At Casey's, we are here to help make our communities great places to live, work, play and explore. Central Iowa is full of unexpected outdoor recreation benefits, and we are proud to be part of ICON Water Trails through our support of the Center Street site," said Casey's President and CEO Darren Rebelez.

To date, ICON has secured more than $99 million in funding, including $31.5 million from the private sector.

ICON's priorities of on-water safety, environmental conservation, economic development, workforce and tourism attraction, and access to recreation support thriving communities to live, work and play. Its footprint includes 12 jurisdictions and boasts 15 sites to date, with several more slated to come online in the next year. 

"We are incredibly grateful to Casey's and its dedication to our community, its employees and customers, who all benefit from ICON and its amenities," said Stephanie Oppel, executive director of ICON Water Trails. "The private sector in our region is truly exceptional, and it's because of partners like Casey's that we're able to bring this project to fruition."

ICON Water Trails is a regionally inclusive recreational confluence connecting culture, conservation and adventure by empowering are waterways. When complete, ICON will connect 50-plus access points across 150 miles of rivers and creeks in Central Iowa. 

