Casey's & IRI Expand, Enhance Data Sharing Partnership

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. and IRI are expanding their point-of-share (POS) data sharing partnership to include frequent shopper loyalty program data from Casey's Rewards, which has more than 4 million members.

Casey's POS and loyalty data will be integrated in a new collaboration portal that will arm the convenience retailer's merchants and supplier partners with the data and insights needed to create a differentiated product assortment. This includes where the right products are optimally placed, priced and promoted to drive traffic, revenue and profitability, according to the companies.

"IRI's data and analytics have helped us enhance our capability to be even more relevant, engaging and convenient for our guests, and we are excited at the new market opportunities it will allow us to unlock in the future," said Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer of Casey's. "We look forward to building upon our relationship and introducing this powerful portal so we can collaborate with our suppliers more effectively and efficiently as we generate new opportunities for growth."

Hosted on IRI's Liquid Data platform, the portal will provide easy access to item, day and store-level transactional data and shopper insights, and offer a unified view of the convenience operator's business and the convenience marketplace.

"With over 2,300 convenience stores in the Midwest and South, Casey's is continuously finding new ways to elevate the shopping experience for its guests," said Baljit "Bal" Dail, president of IRI Global. "We are excited to expand our relationship with Casey's and build a best-in-class program to help them maximize their ROI and provide their CPG suppliers with accurate, real-time and actionable insights driven by the most representative convenience store data available."

Based in Chicago, IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers, and financial services and media companies grow their businesses.

Founded more than 50 years ago, Casey's is the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States with more than 2,300 locations.