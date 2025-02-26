Casey's Kicks Off Annual Campaign to Fight Food Insecurity

Casey's will collaborate with Feeding America and help to provide 10 million meals during this year's giving campaign. As a key Casey's partner, Celsius is supporting the campaign with a donation that will help provide 250,000 meals.

[Read more: Casey's Partners to Offer Fleet Savings at the Pump]

"At Casey's, we believe in the power of community. Our guests and team members are dedicated to fighting hunger in their very own neighborhoods," said Ena Williams, chief operating officer at Casey's. "In partnership with Feeding America and Celsius, and with the generosity of our guests, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in Casey's Country — especially rural areas — who may not have access to the food and resources they need to thrive."

Casey's guests can contribute to the campaign in two ways:

At the cash register, they can donate change by rounding up on any in-store purchases.

Online at Caseys.com, they can add a donation to Feeding America to their online orders.

"The movement to end hunger can succeed when we all work together to ensure that everyone has the food they need to thrive," said Lauren Biedron, senior vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. "Neighbors experiencing hunger in rural areas face unique challenges such as limited transportation, low wages, underemployment, and long-term inequities that affect food access. With Casey's support and continued commitment to our mission, they are helping to connect food banks and neighbors with the food they need no matter where they live or who they are."

Ankeny-based Casey's operates approximately 2,900 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.