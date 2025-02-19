Casey's Partners to Offer Fleet Savings at the Pump
RoadFlex's fuel card and fuel risk management platform offers fleet operators more than just a way to save at the pump, the company said. Real-time reporting, streamlined expense management tools and no hidden fees help businesses monitor and optimize fuel spending easily.
Headquartered in New York, RoadFlex offers fleet expense management and fuel card solutions that service thousands of commercial fleets nationwide. Its features include next-generation analytics insights, operations automation and fleet reporting. Its VISA fleet business cards allow users to purchase fuel and redeem competitive discounts for each purchase.
"Fleet operators face constant pressure to control expenses, and fuel is often their largest line item. Partnering with Casey's allows us to deliver immediate value to the fleets we serve," said Greg Soh, president at RoadFlex.
Ankeny-based Casey's operates approximately 2,900 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.