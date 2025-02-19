Casey's Partners to Offer Fleet Savings at the Pump

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. is teaming with fleet payments platform RoadFlex to offer significant fuel savings to RoadFlex cardholders at more than 2,8000 Casey's convenience stores.

The fuel savings are automatic and straightforward, with no activation or redemption required of cardholders, according to RoadFlex. The discount is applied instantly at the fuel pump and reflected in customers' transaction reports, making it easier for fleet managers to track and manage fuel expenses.

"We are excited to participate in the RoadFlex program and offer fuel discounts to their cardholders when they fill up at Casey's," said Tony Spuzello, director of commercial fuel at Casey's.