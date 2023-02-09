Casey's Kicks Off Big Deals for NFL's Big Game

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. is getting ready to help football fans celebrate Super Bowl LVII by giving them everything they need for the big game.

This includes a special pizza promotion as well as the convenience store operator's regular offering of 300-plus items available for online ordering and delivery.

According to the convenience retailer, Super Bowl Sunday is the No. 4 holiday for whole pizza pie sales at Casey's. With that in mind, it's fan-favorite deal offers customers the chance to buy one large pizza and get the second at 40 percent. Additionally, the retailer will roll out a special offer on Monday, Feb. 13, if the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in the game.

Customers who use Casey's mobile app can also up their game by taking part in an in-app sweepstakes to win a 4K television.

This year's Super Bowl also coincides with the launch of Casey's crispier chicken wings with seven dipping sauces. Wings can be ordered with pizza, cheesy breadsticks and other game-day favorites in the Casey's app.

Football fans in Casey's hometown market of Des Moines should keep a sharp eye out for the retailer's local-buy, in-game spot during a commercial break.

"Casey's is ready for every occasion and this Sunday is a super big one. We have one of our strongest promotions running to make it an easy decision to fuel your party with our delicious, handmade pizza to feed the entire party," said Art Sebastian, vice president, omnichannel marketing at Casey's. "And, our new wings have been a hit with our guests so this is just another reason to invite them to the table this year. Caseys' is here for however our guests want to celebrate the big game — food, snacks and beverages — all day long."

Casey's General Stores is headquartered in Ankeny and operates more than 2,400 c-stores.