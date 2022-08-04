Casey's Kicks Off In-Store Giving Campaign for Schools

ANKENY, Iowa —Casey's kicked off a giving campaign to help fund grants for local schools across its 16-state operating footprint on Aug. 3.

All month long, the convenience store retailer will ask guests to round up their purchases at the cash register to help fund its Cash for Classrooms Grant Program.

The annual program provides funds for projects and initiatives that will benefit K-12 public and nonprofit, private schools in the communities Casey's serves.

"Schools are at the heart of each of our communities, and we are excited to continue supporting students and teachers through our Cash for Classrooms Grant Program," said Megan Elfers, president, Casey's Charities. "Casey's proudly serves the communities we're in and Cash for Classrooms is one way we can show our support for our students, teachers and schools who could use a boost now more than ever."

Every dollar raised from guests and the round-up campaign will go toward the Cash for Classrooms Grant Program. Its next application process will run Oct. 1 through Nov. 30. Grant requests may range from $3,000 to $50,000. Grants will be awarded in March 2023.

Casey's grant program awarded $1 million to benefit schools through 89 grants this year. Its funding priorities included a variety of projects that focus on physical improvements, material needs, teacher support and community engagement initiatives.

Some of Casey's 2022 giving highlights include:

Bonnie Grimes Elementary in Arkansas received a $50,000 grant for a new inclusive playground;

Columbus School District in Nebraska received $20,000 for a new training and technology center to host student assemblies, professional development for staff and other activities for their growing population; and

Sigourney Community School District in Iowa received a $10,000 grant to purchase 10 new microscopes to enhance science curriculum.

Grant program details and some additional projects are available at Casey's blog.

Casey's continued efforts to give back to the communities in which it operates are part of its long-term strategic plan and tie into its Casey's Rewards loyalty program. Launched in early 2020, the program allows customers across its network to earn points on purchases and turn them into a donation to local schools via Cash for Classrooms.

The retailer marked the launch of Casey's Rewards by giving more than $50,000 in donations toward local schools. The initial donation benefited 16 schools, one in each of the states where Casey's operates.

"Being rooted in the communities that we call home has been a pillar for Casey's since day one," said Chris Jones, then-chief marketing officer and senior vice president at Casey's. "With the launch of Casey's Rewards, we're thrilled to be getting our guests involved in directing donations to schools through Cash for Classrooms, and our additional donation of over $50,000 to schools will help kick things off."

Casey's General Stores operates more than 2,400 convenience stores. In the past year, the company expanded its network through the acquisition of Omaha, Neb.-based Buchanan Energy, owner of Bucky's Convenience Stores, a $39-million agreement with Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. that included nearly 50 locations in the Oklahoma City market, and a $220-million pact with Pilot Corp. for 40 locations that strengthened its position in Tennessee and Kentucky.