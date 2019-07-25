Casey's Launches New Mobile App With Time-Saving Features

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey'ss General Store is making it easier for customers to order pizza with its newly relaunched mobile app.

With the all-new Casey's mobile app, customers can browse their local menu, customize their pizza and place an order with just a few taps. The update brings the same time-saving features from the recently redesigned Casey's website directly to customers' smartphones, according to the convenience store retailer.

"If you're on the road, or coming home from a child's sporting event or work, ordering a Casey's pizza from your mobile device is now easier than ever," said Art Sebastian, Casey's vice president of digital experience. "You can literally order your favorite Casey's pizza from your favorite store in three clicks."

To celebrate the launch of the new mobile app, customers can use the code "TREAT" to get free dessert or breadsticks when they order any large pizza via the mobile app. The online-only deal is valid through July 26.

Additionally, Casey's is inviting customers to enter for a chance to win the grand-prize of free pizza for a year. All customers have to do is sign up online to participate and a surprise drawing will take place, where the fastest customers to respond will win. Secondary prize winners will receive gift cards in the amount of $10 to $50, and all other participants will receive an exclusive coupon code to use in the new Casey's mobile app.

Based in Ankeny, Casey's operates 2,100 c-stores in 16 Midwestern states.