Casey's Launches 'Win-Win' Summer Program for Rewards Members

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. is offering customers the chance to get cash for themselves and a hometown cause through its "Win-Win" summer program.

From May 11 through Sept. 7, every purchase made using Casey's Rewards program gives them a chance to win a $20,000 prize and a matching $20,000 for a cause in their community, in addition to other cash prizes.

The online Casey's Instant Win game also gives customers the chance to win free pizza slices, drinks and other prizes every day this summer.

"Now more than ever, we could all use a lift while also helping out our community and this program does just that," said Chris Jones, Casey's chief marketing officer. "We want to help guests enjoy their summer and what better way than to give away our favorite products like pizza and drinks as well as cash prizes. They have the chance to win cash for themselves, but most importantly, cash for an organization that gives back in their hometown. Everyone wins when they shop with Casey's Rewards this summer."

The summer program's prizes include:

One grand prize of $20,000 for the winner and $20,000 for a cause in their hometown

Four first place prizes of $10,000 for the winner and $2,000 for a cause in their hometown

Six second place prizes of $5,000 for the winner and $1,000 for a cause in their hometown

A weekly $500 cash prize in the form of a Visa gift card

An digital, daily Instant Win Game offering the chance to win free food, drinks and more

The grand, first and second prize winners will be selected randomly throughout the summer.

Enrollment in Casey's Rewards and online registration are required to play. The retailer launched Casey's Rewards in January, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Ankeny-based Casey's operates more than 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states.