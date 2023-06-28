Casey's Lays Out Strategic Plan for Next Three Years

ANKENY, Iowa — After successfully executing its first three-year strategic plan, Casey's General Stores Inc. is ready to tackle the next three years, with expanded food offerings and unit growth slated to play critical roles.

At its first-ever Investor Day in January 2020, Casey's outlined several key pillars of growth for the years 2020-2023: reinvent the guest experience, create capacity through efficiencies and accelerate unit growth — all underpinned by investment in its talent.

Three and half years later, the convenience retailer took to the stage at its June 27 Investor Day to not only detail its progress, but also lay out the roadmap for future growth.

Ankeny-based Casey's is No. 3 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

According to CEO Darren Rebelez, Casey's has achieved well-balanced growth over the past three years. Notably, it saw 5.7 percent inside same-store sales growth and expanded its private label line to more than 300 SKUs from an assortment that previously included just bottled water and some bagged candy.

"It's been a tremendous boom to our business. Today, about 10 percent of our units and about 10 percent of our gross profit dollars in the grocery general merchandise category come from our private label brands," Rebelez said during a media briefing on June 28 following Investor Day. He noted that 120 of those 300-plus SKUs are items only found at Casey's. "They're unique to us. It gives our guests another reason to come to the store."

On the forecourt, the retailer "got sophisticated" around fuel procurement and now has 75 percent of its fuel volume under contract — up from about 4 percent, Rebelez reported.

The chief executive also called out the Casey's Rewards program as another highlight of the past three years. Launched in January 2020, the program now has 6.5 million members, with 60 percent of those members coming to the store on a 90-day basis.

[Read more: Casey's Enhances Mobile Experience for Loyalty Members]