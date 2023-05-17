Casey's Enhances Mobile Experience for Loyalty Members

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. launched an enhanced mobile app experience for its loyalty program, which includes a refreshed design that makes it easier for Casey's Rewards members to track their points, redeem rewards and see how much money they've saved by shopping with the program.

Members earn 10 points per $1 spent on select items inside the store or when ordering pizza and 5 points per gallon of fuel. Points can be redeemed for Casey's Cash to use at the store, for fuel discounts at the pump or to make a donation to a local school. Guests can redeem for rewards with as few as 250 points.

"As we listen to our guests, we've learned that what they love most about Casey's Rewards is the way they can choose their rewards. Whether it's Casey's Cash to help pay for pizza night or extra cents off when filling the family vehicle, members have the flexibility to decide what works best for them," said Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer at Casey's.

New features on the refreshed loyalty app also include:

New, quick redeem options so guests can easily choose their rewards;

Easy access to savings with member deals and personalized offers; and

Shareable referral codes to invite friends and earn bonus points.

More than a third of Casey's transactions now come from its loyalty members, who visit more often and spend more per trip than non-members, according to the company.

In addition to the new features, members can still order hundreds of convenience items with just a few taps or use the app inside the store to scan their QR code at checkout and get points for their purchase. Members receive 10 cents off per gallon on their first fill-up after joining, a free donut or cookie on their birthday, and many opportunities to get bonus points when they make special purchases.

Casey's Rewards was named one of "America’s Best Loyalty Programs" by Newsweek last year. The program also recently surpassed 6 million total members enrolled during its third annual 24 Days of Casey's Rewards event in December 2022.

Ankeny-based Casey's General Stores operates more than 2,500 convenience stores in 16 states. It is the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.