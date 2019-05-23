Casey's New Website Aims to Make Food the Hero of Its Digital Experience

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. debuted a new and improved website that features a refreshed design and enhancements to its online ordering system.

The changes are centered on making it easier than ever to order a Casey's pizza, the company said.

"Our customers love Casey's pizza, and we wanted to make it even easier for them to order online," said Art Sebastian, Casey's vice president of digital experiences. "The new Caseys.com makes our food the hero of the digital experience, helping to solve the daily meal dilemma."

To learn how to streamline the online ordering experience, Casey's spent time with its customers across all 16 states in its operating footprint.

"We know customers are always looking for ways to save time. Ordering breakfast, lunch or dinner at Caseys.com gives our pizza lovers a few minutes back each day so they can do the things they really love," Sebastian added. "Our goal is for customers to shop Caseys.com anytime and anywhere, when it's most convenient for them."

Along with its new look, website improvements include:

Easier ordering — Customers can save their "favorites" after setting up an account. This includes favorite order, store location, preferred method of payment and delivery address.

Increased customization — Customers can now order their pizza exactly how they like it, such as selecting specific toppings for each half of the pizza; making substitutions for sauces and toppings; and adjusting how much or how little to use of each ingredient.

Faster carryout — Customers can now pay online for carryout orders, letting them skip the in-store cashier line.

To celebrate the new website, Casey's offered customers $5 off a large specialty pizza when ordered online with the coupon code SMILE on May 15.

Ankeny-based Casey's operates more than 2,100 stores in 16 states.