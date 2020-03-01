Casey's Partners With GSP to Support New Brand Platform

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. is partnering with retail services provider GSP to manage the production and fulfillment of store-specific point-of-purchase materials.

"GSP's deep understanding of our operating model and the flexibility that their AccuStore technology provides, makes them an ideal fit for us," said Casey's vice president, marketing and advertising, Megan Elfers. "We're thrilled about Casey's new brand platform and pleased to have GSP's support in making it a store-level reality."

Casey's launched its "Here For Good" brand platform in October 2019, as Convenience Store News previously reported. It tells the story of Casey's deep commitment to the communities it serves through more than 2,000 stores.

"This is an exciting time to be a part of Casey's marketing program," said Craig Neuhoff, GSP's new business development director. "With the launch of their new brand platform and the growing complexity of their different campaigns, we're confident GSP's AccuStore can help Casey's tailor their new message and fantastic offering to the specific needs of the many markets they serve."

Ankeny-based Casey's operates more than 2,100 convenience stores in 16 states throughout the Midwest.