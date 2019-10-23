Casey's Tells Its Story With New Brand Platform

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores is bringing its brand positioning to life through a new brand platform, "Here For Good."

Developed with Schafer Condon Carter (SCC), its marketing agency of record, the platform tells the story of Casey's deep commitment to the communities it serves through more than 2,000 stores.

The platform launches this week in print, broadcast and digital.

"For over 50 years, Casey's has been at the heart of the communities we serve, and we want our brand to reflect the position we hold in towns and neighborhoods, as well as in our guests' daily lives. Our goal was to identify a partner who could help us create a unifying brand idea that would connect deeply with our guests and the communities we have the privilege of serving," said Chris Jones, chief marketing officer and senior vice president, Casey's General Stores. "We believe SCC, and the new 'Here For Good' platform we have developed together, will be an excellent step forward in accomplishing this effort."

SCC has also worked with iconic American brands such as the Chicago Cubs, Weber Grills, Solo Cup, LiftMaster, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Kellogg's and others.

"We are honored to be working with Casey's," said David Selby, CEO of SCC. "They are an extraordinary brand and company with a powerful mission to be at the heart of every community they serve, and their convenience, product quality and service is unmatched. We look forward to working with the entire Casey's team to help articulate and celebrate this mission in driving continued momentum and growth."

Ankeny-based Casey's operates more than 2,100 convenience stores in 16 states throughout the Midwest.