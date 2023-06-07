Casey's President & CEO Appointed Board Chair

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc.'s board of directors unanimously elected President, CEO and current director Darren Rebelez to the additional role of board chair. The appointment was made effective on June 2.

Rebelez succeeds H. Lynn Horak as board chair, who along with Diane Bridgewater, are retiring from the board of directors on Sept. 6.

Additionally, Casey's board of directors unanimously elected Judy A. Schmeling, a director since 2018, to the role of lead independent director, also as of June 2.

"I am honored by the confidence the board has placed in me to serve as its chair, and I look forward to working closely with Judy, as our new lead independent director, for years to come," Rebelez. "On behalf of the board and the entire Casey's team, I also want to extend a sincere thank you to both Lynn and Diane for their combined 30 years of distinguished service and leadership on the board. They helped build Casey's into the great organization it is today and we wish them nothing but the best in their retirement from the board come September."

As part of the board leadership transition, which was the result of a comprehensive evaluation process, the board enhanced its lead independent director duties, which are set forth in the company's Corporate Governance Guidelines.

"On behalf of the board, we are pleased to appoint Darren as board chair, in addition to his continuing role as president and CEO," said Horak. "Darren has made a significant impact on the company since he joined in 2019 and the board believes his strategic vision and proven leadership capabilities make him the right person to lead the company into the future.

"The board is also pleased that Judy, with her decades of leadership both as an executive and in the boardroom, has stepped into the role of lead independent director," he added.

Ankeny-based Casey's operates more than 2,500 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.