Casey's Promotes Latest Pizza With Customer Challenge

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc.'s newest tongue-twisting challenge will give guests and fans the chance to win free pizza.

From April 11-25, the "Pepperoni Pepperoni Pepperoni" Challenge invites customers to visit pepperonichallenge.com and test their quick-talking skills by recording a video saying "pepperoni" as many times as possible in 10 seconds.

During the promotional period, guests can unlock free pizza, Casey's Rewards points and other prizes that can be redeemed in the Casey's app.

"The Pepperoni Pepperoni Pepperoni Challenge is exciting because it gets our guests engaging with Casey's and our delicious pizza in a new, fun way, while also utilizing the Casey's Rewards app," said Art Sebastian, Casey's vice president of omnichannel marketing. "We have more than 6 million Casey's Rewards members now, and they benefit from valuable choices as they earn and redeem rewards points toward in-store purchases, fuel discounts or donations to local schools. This challenge puts our guests' quick-talking skills to the test to earn even more rewards, and we can't wait to see their submissions that celebrate our limited-time, fan-requested Pepperoni Pepperoni Pepperoni pizza."

Fast-talking pepperoni fans can play once per day. Here's how to participate:

Download the Casey's app and join Casey's Rewards at caseys.com/rewards Visit pepperonichallenge.com to take on the Pepperoni Pepperoni Pepperoni Challenge. Fans record themselves saying "pepperoni" as many times as they can in 10 seconds. Submit and share the video on their social channels to be entered to win, making sure to tag Casey's.

Casey's debuted the limited-time-only Pepperoni Pepperoni Pepperoni pizza last month. The pie is layered with crispy-cupping pepperoni, deli-style pepperoni and traditional pepperoni on Casey's made-from-scratch dough. The pepperoni-loaded pizza is available across the retailer's footprint for only $16.99 from March 1 through June 20.

Headquartered in Ankeny, Casey's operates more than 2,400 convenience stores. The company has is the third-largest c-store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.