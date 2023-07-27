Casey's Provides 30M Meals Through Partnership With Feeding America

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. reached a milestone in its long-standing partnership with Feeding America, having now provided 30 million donated meals to people struggling with hunger.

Since establishing the partnership in 2020, Casey's guests have participated in the retailer's annual roundup at the register campaign to support the nonprofit organization. For each $1 donated, 10 meals are distributed to families across the heartland through the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks.

"At Casey's, our purpose is to make life better for our communities and our guests every day. This includes working alongside Feeding America and the 53 local food banks we assist to help those struggling with hunger," said Ena Williams, chief operating officer at Casey's. "Food insecurity and availability present challenges for many in our communities. But through meaningful collaboration, community partnerships and the generosity of our guests, we will continue to make a positive impact for those who need it most."

Eighty-seven percent of counties with the highest rates of food insecurity are rural, according to Feeding America, and the challenge remains prevalent nationwide. As part of its commitment to addressing the problem, Casey's recently donated $100,000 to the Food Bank of Iowa in support of expanding its distribution center. The company additionally provided $30,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, which supported five mobile food distribution events in Knoxville, Tenn., where nearly 50,000 pounds of food were distributed to local area communities.

"We are grateful for partners like Casey's who are committed to our vision of an America where no one is hungry," said Casey Marsh, chief development officer at Feeding America. "Supporters like Casey's are critical to building community-led change that improves food insecurity, particularly in areas that are disproportionately impacted by hunger."

Ankeny-based Casey's operates 2,521 convenience stores across 16 states. The retailer is No. 3 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.