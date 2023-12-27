Casey's Ranks Among Retailers to Watch Next Year

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. is among 10 retail brands from multiple channels that are worth keeping an eye on in the new year based on its growth strategy, product assortment and potential for further development.

The chain is the only convenience store chain to appear on the 10 Retailers To Watch In 2024 list compiled by Store Brands, a sister publication to Convenience Store News. The annual ranking features a variety of companies that tackled expansion efforts, financial challenges, re-establishing of their footing in a highly competitive space and more.

Casey's has capitalized on the widescale trend of c-stores making gains with consumers, particularly younger ones who view the channel as more than a source of drinks and snacks, by going into growth mode and including the expansion of private label offerings as part of the company's three-year strategic plan, according to the list. Casey's benefits from focusing on providing its own branded products that offer high value and quality that equals or exceeds that of similar national brand products.

The company's in-store footprint is limited, but Casey's currently offers more than 300 snack and beverage options under its own brands, and there is still room to grow from a store brand penetration rate of approximately 9%.

Casey's stands out by positioning some products as premium while also using its own brand in categories that may not be top of mind in the c-store space. Examples include its Up water being positioned as a premium product in the crowded bottled water segment while a selection of pint-size ice cream is sold under the Happyness By The Pint store brand.

Based on its foundation of success, Casey's has a clear opportunity to develop new private label assortments while building off of its current lines. The retailer can also use its customers high level of trust based in part on its popular fresh-made pizza.

"Our customers know us for our high-quality pizza that we make from scratch, so we know that anything we put the Casey's brand on absolutely has to deliver on quality," Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer with Casey's, previously told Store Brands.

Ankeny-based Casey's is the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.

