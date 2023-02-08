Casey's Recognized as Champion Among C-store Loyalty Programs

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc.'s loyalty program, Casey's Rewards, was among the seven winners in Punchh's fourth-annual Customer Awards.

The accolade spotlights seven clients who excel at using the Punchh platform for customized loyalty program management, omnichannel engagement, digital campaigns and personalized offers, among other applications. Punchh is the customer loyalty, offers and engagement solution from ParTech Inc., a global restaurant technology company.

Named this year's C-Store Champion, the convenience store retailer gives Casey's Rewards members the opportunity to earn points and redeem them for Casey's Cash, fuel discounts or a donation to a local school. More than 35,000 schools are currently embedded in the app. Casey's achieved 43 million redemptions in 2022, and more than 71,000 local schools received donations.

Casey's Rewards, which landed for the second consecutive year on Newsweek's "America's Best Loyalty Programs" list for 2022, recently surpassed 6 million members. To read more about Casey's digital journey, click here.

Rounding out the list of winners among Punchh's annual Customer Awards are:

Digital Innovator — Snooze, an A.M. Eatery Its MySnooze Bennyfits mobile rewards program leveraged in-person visits with 51 percent of its members advancing from second to third visits.

Top International Customer — Joe's Garage The New Zealand restaurant brand, which affectionately dubbed its loyalty members "Regular Joes," earned more than 20 percent year-over-year participation rate in the loyalty app.

Rookie of the Year — Zippy's The Hawaii-based brand partnered with Punchh in mid-2022 to develop the Zipster Rewards platform, which has earned a 25 percent participation rate and a 45 percent increase in visitation.

Campaign Hotshot — Tropical Smoothie Café The brand hosted Tropic Fan Fest, its first-ever member appreciation week, in 2022, and saw a 46 percent increase in loyalty transactions and 22 percent of guests trying one of the products for the first time.

Retention Rockstar — HTeaO The freshly brewed ice tea brand launched new flavors and new cup sizes to its loyalty members, creating a timely retention campaign, and achieving 49 percent growth year over year from the first quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022, in addition to an annual participation rate of 33 percent in 2022.

All-Star — Taco Bell The quick-service restaurant's reward program is a crucial factor in the brand's digital growth, where it aims to reach 100 percent of digital sales.

"We love recognizing our clients who fully embrace and utilize the Punchh platform," said PAR Technology Corp. President and CEO Savneet Singh. "These brands aren't afraid to embrace new technology to create a better customer experience, and it pays dividends in loyalty program engagement, customer feedback and more."

Customer Awards winners are selected from Punchh's customer base of more than 250 global brands, which were evaluated on quantitative and qualitative metrics such as innovative usage, strategic results and platform adoption.

More than 100,000 restaurants in 110-plus countries across the globe use PAR Technology Corp.'s restaurant point-of-sale, loyalty, digital ordering and back-office software solutions, as well as industry leading hardware and drive-thru offerings for a unified commerce experience.

Casey's General Stores is headquartered in Ankeny and operates more than 2,400 c-stores.