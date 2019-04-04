Casey's Recognized for Workplace Transformation Initiative

ANKENY, Iowa — Convenience retailer Casey's General Stores was recognized by ADP for its innovation by implementing human capital management (HCM) solutions to drive employee engagement.

ADP, a global technology company providing HCM solutions, honored Casey's with the Culture at Work Award, which recognizes an organization that deploys programs that drive sustained employee engagement through a dynamic, best-in-class workplace culture.

The c-store retailer actively promoted an enhancement with ADP Recruiting Management to mitigate issues with new hires being ineligible for the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) due to hire date discrepancies. As a result, Casey's experienced zero new hires dropping from WOTC eligibility, with an anticipated result of six figure improvement in tax credit dollars captured.

Additionally, with the rollout of ADP DataCloud and Executive and Manager Insights, Casey's was able to serve necessary HR data straight to managers via smartphones so they could make real-time decisions. The move resulted in greater control over employment spend by greatly reducing overtime costs, while saving the managers 30 minutes per week at the same time.

ADP honored Casey's — alongside other winners Victra (People at Work Award winner), Valley Bank (Innovation at Work Award winner), Sodexo (Humanity at Work Award winner) and Cisco Systems Inc. (GlobalSolutions at Work Award winner) — at the 26th annual ADP Meeting of the Minds conference, which took place March 31-April 3 in Las Vegas.

"It is a privilege to be the first to congratulate our award winners who have embraced HR leadership in such a way that they are truly propelling their businesses forward," said Debbie Dyson, president of national account services at ADP. "Our 2019 winners are driving change and innovation in the workplace, are breaking down barriers to create more productive, people-centric cultures and are demonstrating how HR leaders can help design the future of work. ADP is proud of their achievements and honored to partner with them to create better ways to work through increased productivity and employee engagement."

Ankeny-based Casey's operates more than 2,100 stores in 16 states