Casey's Signs ATM Pact With Cardtronics

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. selected Cardtronics to provide turnkey ATM services at more than 2,000 convenience stores in a multi-year agreement.

"Cardtronics offers Casey's an ideal combination of high-quality, reliable, innovative and secure services that will enhance our current offering to guests," said Chris Jones, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Casey's. "The comprehensive solutions provided by Cardtronics will allow us to leverage the ATMs in our stores to offer the cash services our Guests desire, both today and into the future."

Cardtronics operates Allpoint Network, an surcharge-free ATM network.

"Casey's General Stores is a leader in its industry, and we are extremely honored that Casey's has selected Cardtronics as its ATM solutions provider," said Carter Hunt, managing director of North America for Cardtronics. "Our expansive network, technical expertise and robust solutions platform will help Casey's continue to expand guest convenience. We look forward to expanding our relationship, enabling Casey's to leverage our full end-to-end suite of ATM solutions."

Based in Ankeny, Casey's operates 2,193 c-stores across 16 states.