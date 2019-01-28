Casey's & Sinclair Oil Renew Racing Sponsorships

Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's renewed its support of the IMCA Speedway Motor Sports Super Nationals and the Deery Brothers Summer Series IMCA late model tour, reported Speed Sport.

The official convenience store of IMCA, Casey's will return as presenting sponsor of the IMCA Speedway Motors Su­per Nationals, to be held Sept. 2-7 at Boone Speedway in Boone, Iowa. The c-store operator will also return as title sponsor for the redraw at each main event during the Deery Brothers Summer Series.

The latest agreement runs through 2021. It marks the ninth year that Casey's is an IMCA sponsor.

"Casey's is excited to continue its partnership with IMCA through the year 2021," said Promotions Man­ager Angela Wood. "We have a long history of supporting racing in communities we operate and providing fans and competitors with locations to stop for fuel, pizza, snacks and drinks when traveling to and from race events."

The first Casey's location opened 51 years ago in Boone, and a new store was built and opened late last year in Vinton, hometown of the International Motor Contest Association, according to Speed Sport.

As part of the sponsorship:

Casey's and IMCA donate $10 to Hope For The Warriors on behalf of each heat winner during the week of Super Nationals. Since 2013, these donations have generated more than $30,000.

Drivers drawing the pole start at each Deery Series main event get $50 gift cards while those with per­fect attendance for the entire season receive $100 gift cards.

Decal placement is required for both Super Nationals and Deery Series competitors. Gift cards are redeemable at any Casey's location.

"This Casey's program is really one of the cornerstone programs we have at IMCA and was a priority to get renewed this offseason. Casey's is a great supporter of IMCA racing and especially the biggest and best event in all of dirt track racing, the IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals fueled by Casey's," commented IMCA Marketing Director Kevin Yoder. "We are also proud to both have close relationships with Hope For The Warriors and their philanthropic work is really inspiring."

Casey's General Stores operates more than 2,000 convenience stores in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Mis­souri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Okla­homa, South Dakota, Tennes­see and Wisconsin.