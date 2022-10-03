Casey's Takes Home First CSNews Corporate Empowerment Award

LAS VEGAS — Casey's General Stores Inc. is the recipient of Convenience Store News' first-ever Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) Corporate Empowerment Award.

The new award honors the convenience retail company's commitment to gender equality and promoting female leadership and advancement.

Casey's was presented the TWIC Corporate Empowerment Award alongside 91 Top Women in Convenience honorees from both the supplier and retailer sides of the convenience store industry during the 9th Annual Convenience Store News Top Women in Convenience Awards Gala, held in Las Vegas on Oct. 2 against the backdrop of the 2022 NACS Show.

"Casey's is committed to building upon the gender balance and diversity it has achieved to date. One-third of Casey's extended leadership team (vice presidents and above) and half of its board of directors identify as female," said Don Longo, editorial director emeritus, Convenience Store News.

In recent years, Casey's has exerted its efforts to build a diverse team, including an emphasis on gender equality. The convenience store retailer has achieved a 50/50 board of directors, making Casey's one of only 6 percent of Russell 3000 companies with a gender-balanced board.

In addition, within the last two years, Casey's hired the company's first female chief operating officer, and its chief legal officer is female.

Across the company, 60 percent of Casey's team members identify as female, and nearly 25 percent of supervisory roles are female.

The nomination period was February through April 2022 and was open to any organization that paves the road to empower women in leadership roles and is a champion for the inclusion of women in the goals and vision of the enterprise. Examples include advancements in board membership, promotions leading to senior management positions, and relevant professional development.

Based in Ankeny, Iowa, Casey's General Stores operates more than 2,400 convenience stores.

Convenience Store News is a property of Chicago-based EnsembleIQ.