Casey's Teams Up With Country Music Star Lee Brice to Celebrate Summer

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. is putting the "free" in freedom this summer by offering customers millions of free prizes and the chance to bring a live concert from country music star Lee Brice to their hometown through the retailer's Summer of Freedom sweepstakes.

The convenience retailer is ready to bring that concert experience to the winner's hometown safely — in person, streaming or otherwise.

"I'm excited to team up with Casey's to bring one lucky fan and their local community a free concert," said Brice. "Summer is the best time for family, friends, delicious pizza, cold drinks and most of all, live music. I cannot wait to bring a 'Parking Lot Party' to someone's hometown."

All summer, Casey's Rewards members can instantly win prizes such as pizza slices, drinks and bonus points. It is also introducing the Fountain Club, through which every fifth fountain drink is free for Rewards members.

Each qualifying purchase of food, drinks and fuel with Casey's Rewards is a chance at instant win prizes and is an automatic entry to the sweepstakes to win the Lee Brice concert. Consumers can sign up for Casey's Rewards online or via the Casey's mobile app, then save the Summer of Freedom sweepstakes offer for another free sweepstakes entry. Mail-in entries will also be accepted.

The sweepstakes is open now and ends Sept. 7. More information and official rules are available at caseys.com/summer.

"We know people are craving good food, good company and good music, and Lee Brice and Casey's have teamed up to make this summer great," said Chris Jones, chief marketing officer at Casey's. "When you shop at Casey's, you can earn rewards and a chance to win a hometown concert from Lee Brice, while grabbing your favorite Casey's snacks, our famous pizza and cold drinks."

Casey's also has summer deals, including two special offers from Lee Brice:

The Lee Brice Combo, featuring Casey's new BBQ chicken sandwich and a medium fountain drink for only $5.

The Casey's Parking Lot Party Pizza Deal, which offers two single-topping pizzas, on order of new, made-from-scratch cheesy breadsticks and a pair of two-liter bottles of Casey's soda for just $24. Customers can order online or with the mobile app using the code "LEEBRICE."

Buy-one, get-one-half-off large pizzas through June 22 using the code "BOGO" when ordering.

Ankeny-based Casey's operates nearly 2,300 convenience stores in 16 states and is the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.