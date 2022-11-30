Casey's Unwraps '24 Days of Casey's Rewards'

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc.is bringing back its "24 Days of Casey's Rewards" this holiday season.

Every day from Dec. 1 through Dec. 24, Casey's will reveal surprise offers to members of its Casey's Rewards program. Guests who participate in the program will get to unwrap free and exclusive offers in the Casey's app, including bonus points, buy-one-get-one offers, and a variety of candy, drinks, and snacks.

"At Casey's, we know our guests are looking for something special to keep their holidays going," said Art Sebastian, vice president of digital experience at Casey's. "To deliver on that promise this holiday season, there's an experience waiting for them in the Casey's app with exciting offers every day."

Casey's guests can also get in the holiday spirit with a freshly brewed cup of the convenience store operator's new seasonal coffee flavor: Toasted Butter Pecan coffee.

The Casey's Rewards loyalty program offers Casey's guests the ability to earn points on everyday purchases and redeem them for Casey's Cash, fuel discounts or a donation to a local school of their choice, according to the company.

The company announced in May that Casey's Rewards had surpassed 5 million enrolled members in just more than two years since the program's launch. In addition to earning points, guests can take advantage of program benefits like special offers and bonus points, as well as getting a free large pizza after purchasing 10.

"Casey's Rewards is a digital-first program, which adds to its accessibility and the quality of our member data," Sebastian said. "Our members are highly engaged — about half of our members shop using rewards in our stores every month — providing us with information and feedback that enables us to further personalize their experience. We are leveraging our marketing technology capabilities to ensure we make every interaction with our guests as relevant as possible."

Ankeny-based Casey's General Stores operates more than 2,400 convenience stores in 16 states. It is the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.