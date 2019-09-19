Cash-Wa Distributing to Acquire FSA-Fargo Distribution Center

KEARNEY, Neb. — Cash-Wa Distributing Co. will acquire Food Services of America's (FSA) distribution operation in Fargo, N.D. The existing executive team and all other FSA-Fargo employees will continue to operate the distribution center.

Once the transaction closes, the Fargo site will serve as Cash-Wa's third distribution center. It also has a location in Aberdeen, S.D., and its headquarters in Kearney.

With the addition of the new distribution center, Cash-Wa's staff of 875 employees and fleet of 620 vehicles will serve more than 10,000 customers across 10 Great Plains states, making it the largest family-owned distributor in the upper Midwest, the company said.

The deal is expected to close by late September.

Cash-Wa is a family-owned broadline foodservice and convenience store distributor celebrating its 85th year in business.