Category Excellence Awards Nomination Form

As convenience retailing continues to get more complex and competitive, collaboration between the industry’s retailers, suppliers and distributors is of increasing importance.

Convenience Store News’ Category Excellence Awards recognizes outstanding collaborations between a retailer category manager and their supplier or distributor partner.

Nominations are accepted in the following award categories:

New Product Launch Excellence

Exclusive Product Collaboration Excellence

Planogram Excellence

Promotion Excellence

Digital & Loyalty Excellence

Data Utilization Excellence

Overall Partnership Excellence

ELIGIBILTY RULES

Nominations may be submitted by a convenience store retailer, supplier or distributor.

Collaborations in all edible and nonedible product categories are eligible for entry, as well as fuels, loyalty, technology, lottery/gaming, ATM and car wash.

Entries must detail the contributions of both sides of the collaboration. Nominations that fail to do so will be disqualified from consideration.

ENTRY DEADLINE

Nominations must be received by January 10, 2025. Winners will be notified the week of February 3 and spotlighted in the March 2025 issue of Convenience Store News, accompanied by an announcement on CSNews.com during the month of March.

HOW TO ENTER

Fill out and submit the online entry form below; attach up to five supporting images. There is no fee for entry and no limit to the number of entries a company or individual can submit.

CONTACT

For questions, contact Linda Lisanti at [email protected].