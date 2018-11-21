Category Captains Nomination Form

Convenience Store News' Category Captains Awards competition recognizes overall excellence in innovative, creative and profit-generating category management platforms. Awards are presented in 18 categories.

Entries will be evaluated on such factors as how the supplier supported customers' needs and built sales overall in the category; what new programs, technologies, business systems, merchandising schemes or promotional tactics were employed; and what their retailer partners think of their category management platform.

Last year's Category Captains can be seen here.

ELIGIBILITY RULES

Convenience store industry suppliers that provide their retail customers with category leadership and innovation in any of the listed award categories are eligible.

ENTRY DEADLINE

Entries must be received by January 4, 2019.

HOW TO ENTER

Fill out the online entry form below and attach a copy of the company logo and up to five supporting images.

AWARD CATEGORIES

Cigarettes

Packaged Beverages

Beer/Malt Beverages

Edible Grocery

Other Tobacco Products

Candy

General Merchandise

Salty Snacks

Fluid Milk Products

Non-Edible Grocery

Wine & Liquor

Ice Cream & Frozen Novelties

Alternative Snacks

Health & Beauty Care

Packaged Sweet Snacks

Foodservice – Prepared Food

Foodservice – Hot Beverages

Foodservice – Cold/Frozen Beverages

CONTACT

For questions, contact Angela Hanson at [email protected]