Category Captains Nomination Form
Convenience Store News' Category Captains Awards competition recognizes overall excellence in innovative, creative and profit-generating category management platforms. Awards are presented in 18 categories.
Entries will be evaluated on such factors as how the supplier supported customers' needs and built sales overall in the category; what new programs, technologies, business systems, merchandising schemes or promotional tactics were employed; and what their retailer partners think of their category management platform.
ELIGIBILITY RULES
Convenience store industry suppliers that provide their retail customers with category leadership and innovation in any of the listed award categories are eligible.
ENTRY DEADLINE
Entries must be received by January 4, 2019.
HOW TO ENTER
Fill out the online entry form below and attach a copy of the company logo and up to five supporting images.
AWARD CATEGORIES
- Cigarettes
- Packaged Beverages
- Beer/Malt Beverages
- Edible Grocery
- Other Tobacco Products
- Candy
- General Merchandise
- Salty Snacks
- Fluid Milk Products
- Non-Edible Grocery
- Wine & Liquor
- Ice Cream & Frozen Novelties
- Alternative Snacks
- Health & Beauty Care
- Packaged Sweet Snacks
- Foodservice – Prepared Food
- Foodservice – Hot Beverages
- Foodservice – Cold/Frozen Beverages
CONTACT
For questions, contact Angela Hanson at [email protected]