Cato Inc. Sells Home Heat & Commercial Fuels Division

SALISBURY, Md. — Cato Inc. closed on the sale of its home heat and commercial fuels division to concentrate on its retail and wholesale business to an affiliate of Star Group LP

Cato is a supplier of retail propane, heating oil and commercial refined fuels to a customer base of more than 5,000 residential and commercial accounts throughout Maryland, Delaware and Virginia.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cato's home heat and commercial fuels' customers and employees to the Star Group family," said Anthony Silecchia, Jr., vice president of Star Group. "This addition presents an excellent opportunity for us to increase our presence and strengthen our position as a leader in providing the best energy, heating and home services to residential and commercial customers throughout Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

"The Cato division will continue to operate from its facilities in Salisbury, ensuring a smooth transition and ongoing commitment to excellence," he added.