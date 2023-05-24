CDA Advocates for Industry in Return to Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Members of the Convenience Distribution Association (CDA) traveled to Washington, D.C. last week for the its annual Day on the Hill event.

Over the course of two days, members were trained on how to lobby and attended meetings with legislators and staff. It was the first in-person Day on the Hill since 2019.

"Building relationships with our congressmen, senators and staffers in D.C. is crucial for our industry and our members' businesses," said Kimberly Bolin, CDA president and CEO. "Day on the Hill creates an opportunity for distributor members to do that, even if they've never engaged in this way before."

Kathee Facchiano, vice president at Van Scoyoc Associates, and Mary Ellen Richardson, chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) provided tips on effective advocacy and the importance legislators place on in-person visits from constituents. Attendees also heard from Doug Anderson, president of We Card Program Inc., on social sourcing and how distributors can help their retailers.

This year's Day on the Hill focused on support for two bills. The SHIP It Act would increase safety and shipping capacity for truckers; provide recruitment and retention incentives for drivers; and include flexibility during emergencies or black swan events. The Death Tax Repeal Act of 2023 would permanently repeal the estate tax, eliminating the see-saw of policies that have created uncertainty from year to year.