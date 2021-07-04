CEFCO Launches New Customer Experience Management Program

TEMPLE, Texas — CEFCO is partnering with Service Management Group (SMG) to implement a new customer experience management program that will uncover areas of opportunity and drive store-level improvements.

Under the new partnership, SMG will assist CEFCO in evaluating the customer experience across its growing network of convenience stores. SMG will capture location-level customer feedback at the point of sale.

This feedback will appear in the smg360 platform in real time, providing CEFCO with key customer experience and store-level metrics, as well as role-based reporting, strategic areas for focus, and advanced analytics.

"While a lot has certainly changed in the more than 60 years CEFCO has been in business, our dedication to our customers remains a primary focus," said CEFCO Chief Operating Officer Ken Rowland.

According to CEFCO, it was seeking a provider with industry knowledge, multi-unit program expertise and the ability to develop a scalable customer experience strategy. SMG's software with a service (SwaS) model combines platform technology with professional services to help brands act on insights, improve location-level performance, and advance the customer experience.

CEFCO, operator of more than 200 convenience stores in Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas and Florida, selected SMG following an extensive evaluation of 40-plus customer experience vendors. It chose SMG for its strategic focus, industry-leading benchmarks, field engagement model and ability to uncover actionable insights, according to the company.