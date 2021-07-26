CEFCO Launches New Self-Ordering Technology

TEMPLE, Texas — CEFCO Convenience Stores launched new self-ordering kiosks inside two Texas locations.

The units can be used to order from CEFCO Kitchen's new menu line, which features made-to-order mac & cheese bowls, sandwiches, grilled cheese and new breakfast offerings, in addition to the retailer's existing lineup of burritos, tacos, fried chicken and more.

The kiosks were developed using technology from software company Reji LLC and a model from designer and manufacturer Olea Kiosks Inc.

This new ordering platform continues to improve the CEFCO customer experience through fresh food menu personalization, offering a more seamless way to order food from CEFCO's growing fresh food menu, the company said.

Temple-based CEFCO operates more than 200 stores in Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas and Florida.