​CEFCO Makes First Acquisition of 2020 as Year Draws to a Close

TEMPLE, Texas — CEFCO Convenience Stores is ending 2020 on a high note as it closes on its first acquisition of the year.

The Texas-based operator picked up Young's Market, located at 107 State Highway 6 in Marlin, Texas. It marks CEFCO's second convenience store in the city of Marlin.

"We are excited to open our second store in Marlin — especially because it will be located at such a convenient highway intersection," said Dana Crick, regional vice president of operations. "We look forward to completing the rebranding in the coming weeks and continuing to serve and partner with the community that has supported our growth since we opened our first store in Marlin."

The initial rebrand of the c-store to CEFCO kicked off Dec. 29 and will continue in the coming weeks. The site will feature four fuel pumps and two truck diesel lanes.

CEFCO currently operates approximately 250 stores in seven states, including Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi and Florida.