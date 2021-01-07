CEFCO Rewards Loyalty Members With 'Month of Freedom' Throughout July

TEMPLE, Texas — CEFCO Convenience Stores is running a series of promotions to celebrate a "Month of Freedom" in July.

Members of CEFCO Rewards, its pinpad-based loyalty program, will have access to free products and exclusive offers all month.

"We're excited to bring even more free offers to our loyalty members and we are grateful for our vendor partners who make these offers possible, such as PepsiCo, Mars-Wrigley, Frito Lay and Unilever," said Reagan Francis, brand manager for CEFCO. "We are looking forward to continuing to deliver value to our loyalty members and reward them for giving us their business."

The exclusive deals will be communicated via email, SMS and CEFCO's social media channels. Some offers will last a day while others will last a week.

Customers only need to make sure their CEFCO Rewards profile is complete, activate the offer in the app or online, and enter their phone number at the cash register to redeem it.

Temple-based CEFCO operates more than 200 stores in Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas and Florida. CEFCO Rewards launched in January 2021.