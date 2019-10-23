Celebrity Entrepreneur Rainn Wilson to Keynote 2019 Path to Purchase Expo
CHICAGO — Rainn Wilson, perhaps best known for playing Dwight Schrute in “The Office,” will share the story behind his career in a keynote address at the 2019 Path to Purchase Expo (P2PX).
Hosted by the Path to Purchase Institute, a sister organization of Convenience Store News, this year’s Path to Purchase Expo will be held Nov. 13-14 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago. P2PX is the world’s largest gathering of brand manufacturers, retailers, agency professionals and solution providers for marketing to shoppers.
Wilson, co-founder of a media company and creative content studio called SoulPancake, will open the second day of the expo with a keynote entitled, "My Life as an Actor & Entrepreneur & ‘Finding Your Why.’"
For nearly a decade, Wilson endeared himself to millions on the hit television series “The Office,” earning three Emmy nominations for his portrayal of Dwight Schrute, an eccentric paper salesman whose ego and dreams of being No. 2 knew no bounds.
In his keynote presentation, Wilson will show how creativity isn’t simply for artists; it’s for everyone. He’ll also tackle office culture, including corporate struggles, teamwork challenges, human triumphs, and very real personalities that define the workplace.
Toward the end of his keynote, Wilson will be joined by his SoulPancake co-founder Shabnam Mogharabi, who has nearly 20 years of experience in media, building startups and organizations with an emphasis on entertainment, news media, digital content and social platforms.
They will lead attendees through an interactive exercise around joy, purpose and gratitude.
Anyone registered for the Path to Purchase Expo before Oct. 25 will be entered into a drawing to meet “The Office” star. Five registrants will be randomly selected for this exclusive meet-and-greet. The winners will be notified by Oct. 28.
The lineup for the 28th annual Path to Purchase Expo currently boasts more than 100 speakers on five stages and 75-plus solution providers on an all-inclusive show floor. This year, all events are taking place within a uniquely collaborative environment that brings all of the education, exhibits, meals and snack breaks into one “campus.” For more information and to register, visit path2purchaseexpo.com.
The Path to Purchase Institute is a global member community serving the needs of brand manufacturers, retailers, agencies and the entire ecosystem of solution providers along the path to purchase. The Institute exists to engage and inform its members and the industry at large about best practices and a deeper understanding of marketing efforts along the path to purchase.
