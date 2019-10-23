Celebrity Entrepreneur Rainn Wilson to Keynote 2019 Path to Purchase Expo

CHICAGO — Rainn Wilson, perhaps best known for playing Dwight Schrute in “The Office,” will share the story behind his career in a keynote address at the 2019 Path to Purchase Expo (P2PX).

Hosted by the Path to Purchase Institute, a sister organization of Convenience Store News, this year’s Path to Purchase Expo will be held Nov. 13-14 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago. P2PX is the world’s largest gathering of brand manufacturers, retailers, agency professionals and solution providers for marketing to shoppers.

Wilson, co-founder of a media company and creative content studio called SoulPancake, will open the second day of the expo with a keynote entitled, "My Life as an Actor & Entrepreneur & ‘Finding Your Why.’"

For nearly a decade, Wilson endeared himself to millions on the hit television series “The Office,” earning three Emmy nominations for his portrayal of Dwight Schrute, an eccentric paper salesman whose ego and dreams of being No. 2 knew no bounds.

In his keynote presentation, Wilson will show how creativity isn’t simply for artists; it’s for everyone. He’ll also tackle office culture, including corporate struggles, teamwork challenges, human triumphs, and very real personalities that define the workplace.